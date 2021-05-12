Members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors will on May 31 elect new leaders at their biennial convention holding in Kano.

With the theme ‘Media Convergence in COVID-19 Era Challenges and Opportunities’, the biennial convention will see editors electing a new president, deputy president, vice presidents (East, West and North), secretary, assistant secretary, social/publicity secretary, treasure and seven members of the standing committee.

According to the organising committee, the convention, taking place at Tahir Guest Palace, in Kawo, Kano, would hold in total observance of COVID-19 protocols.

It said the Kano State COVID-19 Committee would take pre-emptive safety measures to safeguard the health of members, just as the Nigerian Army, Police, DSS and Civil Defence Corps have been mobilised to guarantee security of members.