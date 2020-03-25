Following the postponement of the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival and the summer Olympic Games in Japan, the Guild of Sports Editors has charged Nigerian athletes to ensure they remain fit by continuing with their personal training programmes.

The outbreak of the Coronavirus across the world recently forced the suspension of both the Edo 2020 Nation al Sports Festival and the Olympics billed to hold in Japan in July.

Speaking on the current situation in world sports yesterday, the Guild’s President, Mr. Tony Ubani said although the postponements were unfortunate, it was better that the competitions and others were shifted than endangering the lives of athletes by going ahead with them.

He added: “I want to advise our athletes to continue training as if the competitions would be held tomorrow, so that they would not be caught unawares when the situation normalizes.

“I appreciate that these postponements have destabilised so many things and the best well laid plans, but it is in the interest of humanity. We should make the best of it by remaining healthy and looking forward to better days.

“The current scourge will soon pass away, but we must be prepared for whatever happens afterwards.

“I expect the country’s relevant sports bodies to provide training programmes for their athletes for their individual use pending when the situation normalizes.”

Ubani also commiserated with the families of the three players who recently lost their lives in a fatal accident near Benin and prayed that God would give them the fortitude to bear their loss.

He added: “I also plead with the kidnappers, who abducted Enyimba’s Ekundayo OJo and Abia Comets’ Benjamin Iluyomade to release these players on humanitarian ground.

“These are footballers who toil everyday to entertain Nigerians and also fend for their families. I believe the kidnappers love sports and would not deliberately hurt sportsmen.

“Therefore, I see their action as a mistake they should rectify by releasing these boys in the name God. Please set them free.”