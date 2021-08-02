By Doris Obinna

Lagos Medical Guild has called for proper consultation on a circular from the office of the Head of Service in Lagos State stating that medical doctors undertaking houseman-ship and National Youth Service Corps’ (NYSC) doctors would be removed from the scheme of service.

The association, which called for the immediate withdrawal of the circular following a national council of establishment decision, said it was yet to be implemented at the federal or state levels.

The association, during a press conference, yesterday, said it noted with surprise the release of the circular entitled: Internship Programme in Public/Civil Service with reference number CIR/ HOS/21/Vol.1/052.

Chairman and Secretary, Oluwajimi Sodipo and Ismail Ajibowo, in a statement, said government was urged to keep to its commitment that the above cited circular would not affect the wages of medical doctors working as house officers and NYSC doctors.

“This commitment was made by top government officials of the Lagos State government including the commissioner of Health and Establishments, Training and Pensions.

“The long standing issue of salary disparity should be resolved as approved by Mr. Governor in September 2020. This would also help to stem the tide of attrition among doctors and provide skilled manpower for the expanding health infrastructure in the state.

“The officers committee were mandated to interface with the government to ensure prompt resolution of the problems of stagnation and regularisation based on the contents of previous agreements with government and similarly mandated to interface with government on the prompt implementation of the Medical Residency Training Act 2016 as approved by Mr. Governor.”

