At least one policeman and a protester were killed on Monday during demonstrations in Guinea against a possible change to the constitution that could let President Alpha Conde seek a third term, officials and residents said.

Police opened fire on demonstrators as they ransacked military posts and blocked roads with burning tires in the capital Conakry and protests in the northern opposition stronghold of Mamou also turned violent, witnesses said.

Conde’s second and final five-year term expires in 2020 but the 81-year-old leader has refused to rule out running again. He asked his government last month to look into drafting a new constitution, sparking calls from opposition leaders for a series of demonstrations, starting this week.

A doctor at a hospital in Conakry said one protester was shot dead in the capital. Residents in Mamou said a paramilitary policeman was beaten to death by protesters.