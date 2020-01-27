The Federal Government has received request from the Guninea-Bissau seeking assistance in rice production in order to enable the country strive towards food sufficiency, food security and nutrition.

This was disclosed today at the weekend in Abuja as the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, received the Guinean Ambassador to Nigeria, Henrique Adriano Da Silva, along with the Country Representative of Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), Suffyan Koroma.

The request comes on the heels of the innovative successes recorded in the production of Nigerian rice by Nigerian farmers which can be tied to the equipping of farmers with improved rice seedlings, farm inputs and providing anchor borrowing facilities by the current administration.

Nanono emphasised that in the meantime, the ministry will assist Guinea-Bissau in terms of personnel training/technical assistance in the rice value chain. However, the minister was quick to note that establishing bilateral agreements between the two governments is absolutely necessary even as he promised to meet with the Guinean Minister of Agriculture to commence this initiative.