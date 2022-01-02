Jonas Mendes believes Guinea-Bissau has what it takes to do well at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Having failed to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations for sixty years, Guinea-Bissau will be competing in their third successive tournament in Cameroon. where they find themselves in a tough group with African powerhouses Nigeria and Egypt plus dark horse Sudan.

Mendes, Monaco’s Pele, Vitória Setúbal’s Frédéric Mendy, Plymouth Argyle’s Panutche Camara, Porto’s Nanu and Sochaux’s Steve Ambri are some of the eye-catching names picked by manager Baciro Candé for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Guinea-Bissau is looking to make their mark at AFCON 2021 after failing to advance from the group stage in the last two editions of the tournament.

In an interview with Filgoal, Mendes was asked to send a strong message to Nigeria and Egypt fans and he underlined that it would be wise not to underestimate Guinea-Bissau.

“Beware of facing us, because everyone thinks Guinea-Bissau is a small team. We will surprise a lot of people, we are capable of that, so you have to take us seriously,” the free agent said.

Three-time African champions Nigeria will wrap up group play at the AFCON when they tackle Guinea-Bissau at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium, Garoua on January 19.