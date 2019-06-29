The Guinean Football Federation has accused Super Eagles players of injuring Naby Keita during Wednesday’s Group B second fixture at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holding in Egypt.

Keita is doubtful for their crucial last group game against Burundi tomorrow, after he suffered an injury in the very physical encounter against the Super Eagles.

The ailment is a recurrence of a groin injury he suffered during the semifinal of the Champions League against Barcelona on May 1.

In the first half, the former RB Leipzig midfielder was in pains after a clash of legs with Kenneth Omeruo, and he went down again after a challenge by Wilfred Ndidi, before he was substituted in the 70th minute.