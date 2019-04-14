‘’I am perhaps happy with this draw, but it is not an easy draw I admit, we must be very careful; but we will do everything to move to the second round.’’

The Guineans who have in their ranks Liverpool’s Naby Keïta and Napoli’s Amadou Diawara battle Nigeria at the Alexandria Stadium, Alexandria on June 26. The top two teams in each group and four third-placed teams will qualify for the round of 16 of the AFCON.