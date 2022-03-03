By Henry Uche

In a bid to save customers’ time and offer more convenient services, Guinea Insurance -a leading risk management solution provider in Nigeria, recently launched a revolutionary self-service motor insurance e-portal that allows customers to purchase motor insurance products in less than two minutes.

Managing Director of the company, Ademola Abidogun, said the motor insurance portal was launched to provide the insuring public with unlimited access to make real-time purchases from anywhere and whenever they needed to.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Speaking recently during the launch in Lagos, Abidogun said the portal would give customers the freedom to buy authentic and reliable motor insurance policies without any geographical barrier; insofar as the vehicle is within the Nigerian land borders. Ademola said: “As it stands today, consumer behaviour is undeniably shifting and favouring effortlessness more than before, whether by simply engaging with a business quickly and conveniently or by easily accessing the most relevant information to meet their individual needs. Our customers nationwide would be able to choose and make informed decisions to purchase motor insurance products that best suit their insurance needs”.

According to her, the company’s digital transformation was driven by passion to offer seamless and stress-free services. She said, “By updating and improving upon the portal, we aim to provide policyholders with revlevant information and tools they need to self-serve at any time, creating a seamless experience and better meeting their needs.”