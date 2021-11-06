From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has convened another extraordinary summit on the political situations in the Republics of Guinea and Mali.

The ECOWAS Commission, in a statement issued in Abuja, disclosed that the summit will hold in Accra, Ghana, on November 7, 2021.

Recall that the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government held an extraordinary summit on September 16, 2021, on the political situations in the Republic of Guinea and Mali.

The ECOWAS Commission stated that after the summit, a high-level delegation was deployed to Guinea to convey the decisions of the authority.

The ECOWAS Commission also said another high-level delegation with the ECOWAS Mediator to Mali, former President Goodluck Jonathan, also undertook a mission to Mali.

“The Heads of State will be considering and discussing the situation in the two Member States during the Extraordinary Summit,” the ECOWAS Commission said.

