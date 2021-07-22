Guinea will not take part in the Tokyo Olympic Games, the country’s sports ministry announced late Wednesday.

The West African country cited the increasing number of coronavirus infections and concerns about the health of athletes as the reasons behind their decision.

The delegation would have consisted of five athletes.

Guinea is the second country to decide not to send any athletes to Tokyo. North Korea is the first.

The Olympic Games are due to officially open on Friday in Tokyo, Japan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will officially begin on Friday with the opening ceremony. (dpa/NAN)

