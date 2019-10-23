Five leaders of a Guinean opposition alliance have been sentenced in connection with a series of protests that hit the country last week.

Abdourahamane Sanoh, the leader of the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC), was sentenced to a year in prison, four other leaders were given six-month sentences and two were acquitted.

They had been accused of insurrection and disturbing the public peace. The defence lawyers of those sentenced have said they will appeal against the judgement.

The demonstrations were called over the possibility of President Alpha Conde running for a third term.

But the authorities did not approve the protests and at least 10 people died in violence as police clashed with demonstrators. The government said it strongly condemned and regretted the violence.