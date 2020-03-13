Charity Nwakaudu Abuja

The citizens of the Republic of Guinea in Nigeria shot down the Federal Capital Territory (FTC)Abuja, in a protest against President Alpha Conde plans to rule for third term which according to them, is unconstitutional.

The protest which was organised under the umbrella of Front National for the Defence of the Constitution,( FNDC) called on the international communities, especially president Mohammedu Buhari to intervene on crises in Guinea

Some of the citizens who spoke at the protest match from Eagle square to Unity fountain in Abuja,stated that it is time to stand against Conde’s dictatorship style of government.

FNDC, Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Allieu Boh said the Republic of Guinea is tired of Alpha Conde’s system of government and needs a change as it is stated in the Constitution.

” We are here to inform the international communities, especially president Muhammed Buhari of the plans of our president Alpha Conde to change the constitution to favour his third term ambition. We will not accept it. We have decided to stage this protest to tell the world that is not now for a particular leader to continue ruling for decades, things must be done rightly.

” We are against dictatorship. There is a constitution and it must be followed deligently for peace to reign,” he said.

It’s Secretary, Umar Hamza said it is time for a new government and they will fight to see that it is actualized.

He said ” We are here to fight for our rights. It is time to try another leader. We have voted for Conde twice, which is what is permitted by the Constitution. We need a new government by 2020 because we have suffered enough from the bad government.”