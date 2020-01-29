Aidoghie Paulinus and Okwe Obi, Abuja

Citizens of Guinea Bissau residing in Nigeria, under the umbrella of National Front for the Defense of Our Constitution (NFDC) protested on Wednesday against supposed moves by President Alfa Conde to change the country’s constitution to enable him to seek a third term in office.

The leader of the Guinean Community, Abuja chapter, and President of NFDC, Mohammed Bah, while addressing reporters in Abuja, said the country’s constitution provides a 2-term of five years each and any attempt to change it would throw the country into anarchy and chaos.

On behalf of the group, he is calling on President Mohammadu Buhari, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the United Nations (UN) to intervene because, according to him, the country is a verge of tearing apart following constant killings going on.

Bah stated:

“The President of Guinea, Alpha Conde wants to change the Guinean Constitution to fit his third term political ambition. This has triggered a wave of protest across the country as Guineans have vowed to defend their constitution. The Military forces are killing the masses indiscriminately due to the protests they are staging.

“This is the constitution that brought him to power. At the end of his second term, our president is trying to change it to have a referendum so he would be able to rule the country almost forever which we Guineans, not only in Abuja but across the world. And because Guineans who are at home and opposing this process of changing our constitution, he is using the Guinean military and police forces to kill our brothers and sisters who are asking for their rights.

“This has prompted the Guineans in Nigeria to stage a peaceful protest at the Unity Fountain in an effort to bring the plight of the Guineans to the International Community to intervene urgently. The protest will be staged on.

“Time is very bad there. We want President Mohammadu Buhari and all African leaders to put hands together to help our country. They should not wait.

“The blood of Guineans are pouring with punishment. There are too many problems happening there. People’s properties are being destroyed. We need the help of world leaders to help and stop the killings in Guinea Bissau. The youths are supposed to be in schools and not hospitals or grave.”