Guingamp have wished Desire Oparanozie luck for the future after the Nigeria striker left the French women’s top-flight club, thanking her for the ‘amazing goals.’

After the premature end of the remaining matches in France due to the coronavirus pandemic, Oparanozie ended her six-year-long career with the French outfit.

Goal broke the news a week ago following reports the club released six players, including the former Super Falcons captain in preparation for their 2020-21 season, according to French tabloid the Telegram.

Other players also affected alongside Oparanozie were Manon Toti, Juliette Merle, Ekaterina Tyryshkina, Carlin Hudson and Agathe Fauvel, while Mali striker Aissata Traore and Cameroon midfielder Jeannette Yango were retained.

The 26-year-old joined the Division 1 Feminine side following a short spell at Turkish women’s top-flight club Ataşehir Belediyespor in 2014 and scored more than 45 goals in 106 appearances during her sojourn with the French side.

And Guingamp, who the Super Falcons star captained to a French Women’s Cup semi-final before the Covid-19 outbreak, has now given their thanks to the Nigerian, who they believe will thrive with her next club.

“We’ll miss you Oparanozie. Thanks for your smile and all the amazing goals. Good luck with your new challenge,” the club wrote on Twitter.

The club’s message was coming on the heels of Oparanozie’s confirmation of her departure from the club along with her farewell message where she scored six goals in 12 matches, including a 40m stunner against Paris.

Before joining Guingamp from Turkey, she previously starred for Bayelsa and Delta Queens in Nigeria before launching her professional career in Europe with an initial loan to Turkish side Luleburgaz 39 Spor in 2011.