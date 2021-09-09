From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The management of Guinness Nigeria Ltd. has empowered over 20 women in Imo State with its new innovation,’ mobile bar’ to help them become self employed and contribute meaningfully in their families.

Presenting the bars stocked with Guinness products to the women at Ugiri in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state during the annual August meeting of the Ugiri clan on Wednesday , Guinness brand Manager, Cynthia Ufele, explained that the motive behind the gesture is to celebrate Nigeria women and as well make them less dependent on their family relations.

“ You know, we are in Africa , and this era of women left in the care of their immediate family members, especially the widows after their husbands’ death, is what we are trying to discourage. They are African women and they should arise and shine.” Ufele said.

Ufele added that the women were given various health tips and checkups during a workshop which preceded the August meeting, also organised by Guiness.

“The global campaign, ‘Black Shines Brightest (BSB)’, celebrates a generation of individuals across Africa, who draw creative expression from their environment and boldly take on opportunities in front of them because they deserve to be recognised. Imo women deserve to be recognised,” Ufele stated.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the women, Mrs Bertha Onyenagbaru appealed to Guinness to continue with the spirit just as she added that women from the clan have benefitted from their workshop.

