Guinness launches a drinks delivery service

Guinness Nigeria has launched ‘dial-a-delivery’, a premium beverage delivery service for the ease and convenience of Lagos customers.

Taking stress out of shopping for customers’ favourite drinks, dial-a-delivery delivers a vast range of beverages to the front door.

This service carries a full range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, from premium spirits, Cîroc, Johnnie Walker and the Singleton; to premium brands; Smirnoff, Gordon’s, Baileys, Orijin, Mr Dowell’s, Malta Guinness and much more.

Speaking about dial-a-delivery, Adenike Adebola, Marketing and Innovation Director, Guinness Nigeria, said: “Our goals with dial-a-delivery are quite simple: make it easy for consumers to find the perfect drink for each occasion. So, whether shaking, mixing, or drinking neat; whether relaxing alone or in the company of friends and families, every experience, each moment, should be memorable.

Taking the stress out of getting drinks is for us key task in keeping the memorable in the moment.”

The stylishly packaged premium delivery service is open 8am to 5pm Mondays to Saturdays, and offers same day delivery for orders before 3pm.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.