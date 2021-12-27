Guinness Nigeria Plc, the foremost total beverage company in Nigeria, has commissioned a new £2.0 million production line at its plant in Ogba, Lagos.

The new line, which is designed for the production of spirit drinks, is expected to produce about 600,000 EUs of the company’s iconic spirits brands including Orijin Bitters per year. The “Cube 2” product line was commissioned by the President, Diageo Africa, John O’Keeffe accompanied by the British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Ben Llewellyn-Jones.

While conducting journalists and other invited guests round the facility, the Managing Director of Guinness Nigeria, Baker Magunda, said the company is determined to ensure that it meets the demands of its esteemed and loyal consumers who believe in the iconic brands from the company for over seven decades.

“What we have today is a reflection of our ambition to grow our investments and the focus on optimising our capital expenditure. This investment forms a key part of our supply strategy for meeting the increasing demands for brands in our portfolio and particularly our spirit drinks to satisfy our customers. Therefore, we will keep pushing hard and progressively towards matching our supply capacity with the increasing demand for our iconic products across our value chain despite the challenging business environment in which we operate,” Magunda said.

“We thank our shareholders for their trust in the leadership of the company to make the right decisions that would drive higher returns on their investments. We will continue to keep up with our strategic plan in this regard to ensure that our company consistently returns good value to our shareholders,” he added.

Speaking on Guinness’ determination to support the efforts of governments across Africa to grow their economies through effective backward integration, President, Diageo Africa, John O’Keeffe, said the company is determined to support these initiatives with the right investments.