Nigeria’s foremost beverage alcohol company, Guinness Nigeria Plc, has released its Sustainability Report for 2019, giving account of its performance on various aspects of its operations and outlining its future targets.

The report, which was unveiled in Lagos, with the title, “Creating value beyond the brew,” is a 92-page report that covers the relevant and significant social, economic and environmental issues for the reporting year, 2018 to June 2019.

The report focuses on material issues critical to the sustainability of the company’s business and gives stakeholders an overview of its performance.

It outlines the contributions Guinness Nigeria has put in to help Nigeria meet its set targets towards the ambitious goals of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to end poverty, fight inequality, injustice and tackle climate change.

In efforts to see progress as the company plays its part in embedding sustainability in all areas of business operations, the company noted; “we maintain high ethical standards, respect human rights and promote societal and community development.”

In his remarks, Managing Director of the company, Baker Magunda, said the Guinness’ sustainability strategy is fully aligned with Diageo’s global strategy and is underpinned by three main pillars, which include “Leadership in alcohol in society, Building thriving communities and Reducing environmental impact in the communities where we live and work. Other areas of social and environmental impact are the Guinness eye hospitals, our undergraduate scholarship schemes and our flagship water of life initiative.