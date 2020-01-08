Emma Jemegah

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, yesterday, denied that the Presidency has approved of Bash Ali’s Guinness World record fight, adding that it is all falsehood.

Bas Ali had over the weekend told SportingSun (story which was published yesterday), that he had gotten presidential approval through the sports ministry to host his boxing event in Nigeria.

But in a letter made available to SportingSun yesterday, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, through its Legal Department, wrote Bash Ali to desist from peddling false claims about a non-existent approval from the office of the Minister to embark on a world fight, reiterating that no such approval was given by the President, contrary to claims by the boxer that the approval was conveyed to him by office of the Minister.

It asked the boxer to keep to the facts only.

The letter dated Monday January 7, 2020 and signed by the Director Legal Services of the Ministry, Barrister D.A. Muhammad further reads:

“It is to be recalled that on the 4th of November, 2019 a meeting was held between the Ministry and yourself in the company of Director Legal and other senior staff of the Ministry, wherein the Ministry was categorical about not entering into any meaningful discussion with you in relation to the Guinness Record Fight until the litigation between you and the Ministry is amicably sorted out.

“It is in this regard that this Ministry is surprised to note your manipulation of information to the effect that approval has been granted you to carry out the World Guinness Record Fight. I am accordingly therefore, by this letter, directed to convey that no approval whatsoever was granted you by Mr. President or the Ministry, and it will be in your overall interest to issue another letter stating the factual situation that took place between the office of the Honourable Minister and your good self on the said date in order for us to make further progress on the said matter”, the letter stated.