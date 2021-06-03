From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South East has again postponed the commissioning of its zonal secretariat in Enugu.

It said the event slated for Friday, June 4, was shifted in honour of a chieftain of the party, Ahmed Gulak, who was recently killed on his way to the Sam Mbakwe Airport in Imo State.

South East representative and member of the National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party, Sen Ken Nnamani, who disclosed this, said the zonal chapter of the APC condemned the dastard act and called on the security agencies to fish out the culprits and punish them accordingly.

In a statement, Nnamani said: “In honour of Alhaji Ahmed Gulak who was gruesomely murdered recently, the circumstance and place of death,’ we have decided to postpone the official commissioning of our SouthEast APC zonal secretariat to a future date.

“Alhaji Gulak was a notable stalwart of our party and a very good friend of many of us from the SouthEast Chapter of APC.

“We condemn without mincing words the murder of Alhaji Ahmed Gulak and call on security agencies to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death.

“We equally condemn the uncivilized acts of destroying government properties and attacks on uniformed operatives.

“All utterances and conducts capable of inciting people must be discontinued.”