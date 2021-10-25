It’s the moment lovers of reality TV shows have been waiting for, as the Gulder Ultimate Search kicks off on October 16 having unveiled 18 contestants who will be competing for the ₦50 million grand prize.

The GUS contestants recently unveiled are sure to give fans a memorable experience in their search for the lost treasure in the jungle of this season’s show themed: ‘The Age of Craftsmanship’.

Ahead of the return of the survival reality show after a seven-year hiatus, the 12 contestants were unveiled at a selection party held on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. As part of the event, Nigerian Breweries Plc, organisers of Gulder Ultimate Search, also re-launched Gulder as a craft beer.

The unveiled contestants include Damola Johnson, a 26-year-old film director from Lagos; Mfon Mikel Esin, a 27-year-old freelance writer from Akwa Ibom; Samuel Ishmael, 35-year old IT expert from Ogun; Emmanuel Nnebe, 29-year-old paralegal from Anambra State; 25-year-old cinematographer, Damilola Odedina; and Solomon Yankari, 26-year-old fitness instructor from Bauchi.

Others are music artiste, Olayinka Omoya; Godswill Oboh, Omokhafe Bello, Chidimma Okeibe, Jennifer Okorie, Tobechukwu Okoye, Gerald Odeka, Tosin Michael Emiola, and Iniabasi Umoren. They were selected from thousands of entries received and then made it through the series of screenings held for one week after the bootcamp.

According to Emmanuel Oriakhi, the Marketing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, “These finalists are the most outstanding candidates, among the over 20,000 applicants who registered for this season’s show. They are now being prepped for the covert jungle.”

The 18 contestants heading into the Gulder Ultimate Search camp will be expected to exhibit their survival instincts, as they struggle against themselves and nature in their search for the hidden treasure that will bring the last person standing instant fame and fortune.

Meanwhile, Nigerian Breweries Plc, organiser of Gulder Ultimate Search, has partnered with leading airline, Air Peace and indigenous automobile company, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing for the show.

The unique collaboration will see the two Nigerian brands join forces to reward the contestants and winner of Gulder Ultimate Search with exciting prizes.

Speaking on the development, the Marketing Director of Nigerian Breweries, Emmanuel Oriakhi, said: “We are thrilled to have these two great Nigerian brands supporting Gulder Ultimate Search. And we look forward to the highly exciting opportunities the partnership will present to contestants and viewers of the show.”

According to the Chairman/CEO, Air Peace, Allen Onyema, “We’re excited to be partnering with such an iconic show. Through this partnership, we will support the tenacity and resilient spirit of young Nigerians who have shown to always find a way out of any difficult challenge life throws at them. It is our way of cheering Nigerian youths to success.”

Cornel Osigwe, Head, Corporate Communications, Innoson said: “Our collaboration with Gulder Ultimate Search presents us with the opportunity to also contribute to the iconic show, recognising and rewarding resourceful Nigerians.”

This is not the first time Innoson Vehicles is partnering with a reality TV show that is focused on bringing out the creativity and energy of the Nigerian youth, and these are the virtues that characterize the personality of Innoson, which is used in building the automobile company’s brand.

Since its debut in 2004, GUS has delivered some of the most memorable TV moments of the last two decades and launched the careers of many film and TV stars including Kunle Remi, Dennis Okike, Chris Okagbue, Uzor Osimkpa, and Chinedu Ubachukwu among others.

The show will run on DStv Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family on Saturdays and Sundays, with a rerun on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, including a weekly highlight on Thursdays from October 16 to December 19, 2021.

