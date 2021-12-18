On this day, the top five contestants continue their search in the thick forest, trying to trace Akolo’s step.

Helmets were dropped along the way as the warriors searched around the jungle for map pieces. So far, they have two pieces found by Chidimma and Esitima. Soon enough, Damilola and Odudu found two parts of the map at the ring of warriors. Their search led them to the gully bridge, where Chidimma found more map pieces.

The contestants put their heads together to piece the map and make sense of it. At the end of their morning search, they had discovered a total of six map pieces but were still missing a vital aspect. With time drawing to a close, how soon will they find the final map piece that they need to locate Akolo’s treasure?

Odudu wins 14th task as Rachel bows out

Odudu won the second reward task of the season, and what a test it was.

The day’s task was called Splash, and it was a test of strength, perseverance and balance. Each contestant had to go into the jungle to find coloured poles representing their colours for the task. This is where things became difficult. They will use the poles they retrieved to balance buckets suspended above their heads.

Everyone started strong but soon enough, Rachel let go. Down her bucket came, and it was full of water. Damola, Damilola, Chidimma and Odudu remained steadfast and refused to budge. The motivation was that this was a reward task, and the winner would be getting N100,000 prize money.

To make the task tougher, they had to switch the position of their footing during the game. While this was happening, Damola got a cold shower. Soon after, Damilola got splashed. It was down to Chidimma and Odudu; neither was willing to give way. Eventually, Chidimma’s bucket came down, leaving Odudu as the last man standing.

Rachel has made a remarkable journey from the 20,000 hopefuls to the top five. Rachel did not have a boomerang, so she will not be getting a second chance back on the show.

How Damola, Damilola worked their way into final

In the Splash task at the ring of ultimate warriors, the remaining five contestants, Damola, Damilola, Odudu, Chidinma and Rachael were asked to balance a road below a bucket of water. The first person out of the task would go home while the last man or woman standing would win N100,000.

The task was about endurance and balance and it even proved more difficult because they had trekked for a long time that morning trying to find pieces of the map that would lead them to Akolo’s chest.

So, when Toke Makinwa, the host of Gulder Ultimate Search, instructed them to balance with the pole and hold up the bucket of water, it seemed to be a decision between N100,000 and N50 million at least, according to the perspective of Damola and Damilola.

Rachael was the first to be splashed with water, signalling her automatic exit from the game. Then Damola was next but the manner in which the water splashed on him showed that he automatically let go of the rod. Damilola followed suit. The battle for the N100,000 went on for a while between Chidinma and Odudu. Ultimately, Odudu won after Chidinma could not keep up thereby winning N100,000.

Damola later revealed that he had a choice to make between staying on in the task for N100,000 or exiting it to focus on the bigger task ahead. Damilola in his post-task interview echoed a similar sentiment, saying he wanted to be sure two people were off the task before giving up too.

Either a stroke of genius or luck, Both Damola and Damilola took first and second position respectively in the following day’s task. Damola was the first off the block and did not slow down till he was done. Damilola was also close behind solving the combination lock to come second. Odudu and Chidinma had to battle it out for the final slot, which was narrowly won by Odudu while Chidinma was evicted.

It is yet to be seen whether Damilola or Damola’s tactic to deliberately lose out on the chance to win N100,000 will make either of them the winner of the ultimate prize of N50 million.

How Chidimma emerged last woman standing

For someone who wasn’t sure she would make it to Gulder Ultimate Search, Chidmma made it to the top four and set an impressive track record of task wins.

The day’s task was unique because it would determine who would be making it to the final three. The contestants also had their luggage with them. When they looked for treasure map pieces, enemies raided their camp and took all their food.

The task of the day – combination lock was an intense variety of tasks that combined to unlock a case. They had to crawl through obstacles, balance puzzles pieces, match those pieces to get a code that lets them unlock a rod to strike their gong.

Damola makes good speed as he finishes the first obstacle and rapidly moves along the course. Odudu drops his tile the first time and has to start again. Damola, Odudu and Damilola soon start on their puzzle board while Chidimma is still transporting her tiles.

Damola finishes his task first as he rings his gong. Damilola and Odudu were tied at the final stage, trying to find the right combination to unlock their rod. Damilola finishes second, and then Odudu comes in third place.

As Chidimma couldn’t complete her task, she has to say goodbye to the show. A bittersweet moment, as she emerges the last woman standing of Gulder Ultimate Search season 12. She stands a chance of being voted back into the show. Now, the three finalists are Damola, Odudu and Damilola.

Who will be the ultimate craftsman?

