When members of the Iroko clan were asked to identify the weakest link in their team after they failed a task, all of them mentioned Yankari, however, he was not evicted.

When Toke Makinwa, the host of the show, asked Yankari why he was selected as the weakest link, he replied that he did not know, as he always gave his best but promised to step up his game.

And step up he did, as he survived eviction during all the group tasks. When the clans were dissolved and individual tasks began, Yankari handled them with focus and dexterity. Although, he never came first in any of the tasks, he always did well enough to qualify to the next stages, which were no easy feats, as he had to battle other warriors.

A true craftsman, Yankari confessed that he has become a better person since he came into the jungle, learning to listen and comprehend before acting. He wasn’t as muscular as Odudu and Damola nor was he very good at solving puzzles. However, he made sure to always capitalise on his strengths and build on his weaknesses to complete each task put before him.

Before he was evicted, Toke Makinwa noted Yankari’s rise and commended him for pulling himself up after a rough start. Yankari noted too that he was proud of his performance and said he was probably the highest-ranked northerner in the history of the show.

From being touted as the weakest link, Yankari rose to the top and as he said, he has taken a lot of lessons in the show that he would use for years to come.

Viewers to vote back one evicted contestant

The fate of four contestants evicted during the course of the show now lies in the hands of television viewers, as they have an opportunity to bring back one of the three contestants with boomerang back into the jungle.

The show has been full of twists and unpredictable turns that has added excitement to it. One of such was the introduction of boomerangs scattered around the jungle. Contenders who find it and are evicted have the opportunity to return to the show with the support of viewers.

Among those who have been evicted so far, Esitima, Tosin and Osas have boomerangs and have the opportunity to return to the jungle. Now, viewers would be able to vote for one person that would return to the jungle.

How GUS boomerang works

More than 20,000 Nigerians applied to participate in the Gulder Ultimate Search season 12 themed: ‘Age of Craftsmanship’.

A regional selection process was followed by a two-day trip to the Sea School. In all, 18 people made it into the jungle and were divided into three clans: Amo, Irin and Iroko.

It has been a couple of weeks since then and one-by-one, they have participated in tasks that have determined those who stayed in the jungle and those evicted. At the moment, however, evictions don’t mark the end of the road for some of those who have been asked to go home, as there is the opportunity of seeing them return into the jungle again. This chance is only open to those who found the Boomerang before their eviction.

The host, Toke Makinwa informed the contenders of the presence of Boomerangs scattered around the jungle and explained to them that, just like a boomerang comes back when it is thrown, those who find it in the jungle have the opportunity of a second chance.

But their return is not absolute or automatic. Rather, those who have found the boomerang still need the help and support of their fans as well as other viewers of the show to help them return.

The winner of this season’s Gulder Ultimate Search reality show will smile home with prizes worth N50 million.

.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .