The Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo has revealed that the Gulf of Guinea accounts for about 4.5 million barrels of oil produced daily in Africa.

Admiral Gambo who spoke at the 10th SECUREX West Africa 2022 International Exhibition which started on May 10 and would end on May 12 at Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos in Lagos said that Nigeria’s maritime environment constituted about 12 per cent of the Gulf of Guinea thus accounting for over 85 per cent of the total seaward trade with the rest of the world.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He explained that, “this is why the Nigerian Navy, which is the biggest protector of the Nigeria’s maritime environment ,focuses on tackling maritime crimes, protecting critical national infrastructure as well as protecting Nigeria’s ports.

“The economy has about 36 trillion barrels and 182 billion cubic feet of oil and gas reserves with the capacity to produce about 2.4 million barrels and 8 billion cubic feet of oil and gas respectively per day.

“Thus, the maritime industry with associated infrastructure occupies prominent position in the matrix of Nigeria’s vital economic interest as it encompasses activities ranging from shipping, fishing, resource exploration among others”.

Gambo said that there was frequent abuse of the maritime domain through illicit activities of local and foreign collaborators despite the numerous prospects of the maritime environment.

He noted that insecurity within the maritime domain stems largely from non-military causes such as socio-economic agitations, rising population, illeteracy, unemployment in the coastal communities.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“Obviously, the manifestations include: attacks on shipping, sabotage of hydrocarbon infrastructure and maritime resource, theft including diverse forms of illicit trafficking, illegal unreported and unregulated fishing among others.

“These threats constitute challenges to the socio-economic development and portray harmful dimensions for Nigeria’s coast at making its maritime environment a safe haven for local and foreign investors,” the CNS said.

Gambo said that the swift response of the Nigerian Navy to illegal activities at sea had reduced the rate of successful attacks of pirates in Nigeria’s maritime domain.

” The Nigerian Navy initiated the anti-piracy operation: ‘Op Tsare Taku’ and the anti-crude oil theft and illegal crude refining operation: ‘OP DAKATAR DA BARAWO’ to curb insecurity in the nation’s maritime environment.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Subsequently, there has been a marked decline in piracy in the Gulf of Guinea. For instance, 11 pirates incidence were recorded in 2021 compared to 44 in the year 2020.

“This decline was complimented by the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) piracy reports which also shows that Nigeria has exited its piracy list,” he said.

The Navy Chief appreciated the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Nigeria Immigration Services (NIS) ) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for their collaborative efforts, adding that they had shared vision on accomplishment of maritime security tasks and information sharing, leading to the successful arrest and prosecution of criminal cases.

Gambo commended the efforts of the Federal Government in renewing the fleet of the force, saying that the support of President Muhammadu Buhari had enabled the Nigerian Navy to renew her fleet with newly acquired ones in recent years.

He said that more ships are still needed to maintain the Nigerian Navy’s continuous presence as required and to enable the force dominate the maritime space.

He also that Seafarers visiting Nigeria’s seaports now feel more secure while at the ports as a result of the presence of the Nigerian Navy, adding that the navy’s efforts in keeping the maritime domain secure have recorded tremendous results including boosting the confidence of seafarers whose vessels call at the ports in Nigeria.

He said: “Presence of these NN ships also serves as deterrence to criminal elements. It is worthy to note that feelers from foreign ships transiting or berthed at these ports revealed that, seafarers feel more secure at these Ports with the presence of NN ships.”

He also said that the navy increased its patrols around port facilities as part of efforts to ensure safe and secure environment for seafarers, while they carry out their duties.

“Furthermore, NN bases regularly conduct boat patrols around port facilities within their jurisdiction as well as escort merchant vessels in and out of harbours.

“Notably, NN have been involved in the arrest of several stowaways especially in Apapa Ports and Harbour. All these efforts are geared towards providing safe and secure environment for seafarers in various port facilities across the nation.”

Admiral Gambo had earlier in his presentation noted that threats to ports(Including trafficking, arms and drugs smuggling as well as theft) were not peculiar to Nigeria alone, but everywhere else as a result of growth of shipping and globalisation of container business.