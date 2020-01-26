Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Government of India, has expressed gratitude to the Federal Government over the release of Indian seafarers who were kidnapped in the Gulf of Guinea.

This is even as the Government of India expressed confidence that direct flights between India and Nigeria will commence in 2020, despite challenges in the aviation sector.

The Government of India also said it deeply valued Nigeria’s steadfast support at multilateral fora, saying that India is with Nigeria in the fight against terrorism.

Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Abhay Thakur, while speaking during the 70th anniversary of India’s Republic Day in Abuja, thanked the Federal Government for its assistance in ensuring the release of the Indian nationals.

He recalled the various spheres of cooperation between both governments, especially in the area of defence where Indian and Nigerian defence research establishments are developing a long range Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detector jointly.

Recall that the foreign ministry of India had raised an alarm that 20 of its nationals were kidnapped from an oil tanker in the Gulf of Guinea.