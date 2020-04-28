The President of the Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC), Engr Habu Gumel and the Executive Board congratulates Mrs Obiageli Solaja and the Badminton Federation of Nigeria for the 2019 African Women in Badminton Award.

Oby Solaja, an Olympian, a seven-time African Women’s champion and 10-time Nigeria national champion was honoured for her outstanding contribution to the development of badminton in Nigeria and by extension in Africa.

Her enormous contributions to the success of the 2019 All Africa Senior Championships in April, 2019 held in Port Harcourt, Nigeria” was given as one of the reasons for her choice as an awardee.

Its on this note, the President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engr Habu Gumel said that this is what we are clamouring for as a board to celebrate success and outstanding achievements of our administrators, athletes both former and current even all the stakeholders, so that the Nigeria flag will always be hoisted in the committee of sporting nations.

“On behalf of the Executive Board and members of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, we congratulate Mrs Obiageli Solaja for this landmark achievement and the Badminton Federation of Nigeria. We urge them not to relent but to double their efforts.”

In the same vein, the Nigeria Olympic Committee felicitate with Naomi Oyinloye who broke a 20-year jinx to become the first Nigerian Certificated Umpire of the Badminton Confederation of Africa (BCA). We are really very proud of you and the federation and commended especially the President Mr Francis Orbih, who incidentally is the 2nd Vice President of NOC. This is what the Olympic movement is preaching now, to engage more women in the development of sports.