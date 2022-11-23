President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Engineer Habu Ahmed Gumel has declared open the NOC/Olympic Solidarity Sports Medicine Seminar ongoing at the Media Centre, National Stadium Complex, Surulere, Lagos.

Gumel, who was ably represented by NOC Public Relation Officer, Phemmy Adetula, enjoined participants to take cognizance of topical issues, which will be extensively addressed by guest speakers as it affects the growth, and health of our athletes and development of our sport.

Adetula said the theme, “Promote and Protect The Integrity of Sports and Health of Athletes,” sports medicine is something athletes, coaches and administrators should be aware of because it has become a big challenge and a recurring decimal in our sporting events and as we approach the National Sports Festival in Delta State in the next couple of days, I urge all the participants to listen attentively to our eminent speakers and learn valuable lessons from their wealth of experience which will propel our sports in the right path.