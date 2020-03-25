President of the Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC), Habu Gumel and his executive committee have joined their voices with the President of the International Olympics Committee (IOC), Dr. Thomas Bach, the Prime Minister of Japan, Abe Shinzo and Mori Yoshiro, the President of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee in postponing the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo due to the impacts of the Covid- 19, which had continued to accelerate around the world.

Gumel said this decision is the best for humanity because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Thus, our athletes and officials should not be endangered.

“It’s very important at this point, to have a rethink about the summer games. We have been engaging ourselves on video calls overtime. That is, the IOC, the Japanese government and the organisers are working hand – in – hand with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to put in place the best for our athletes, officials and guests that would be in Japan, but the extent the covid 19 had gotten to is a major concern for all and sundry, hence the postponement”.

Speaking further, Gumel, an IOC member stated that the NOC remains committed to supporting the sporting federations athletes in the completion of their qualification process. He charged the federations to continue to work in unity with the NOC for the betterment of all.

The IOC, the Japanese government and the organisers on the backdrop of the advice of the WHO decided that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo be rescheduled to a date not later than summer 2021 to safeguard the health of the athletes and create the best possible environment for them to train and participate in the games which is an amalgamation of human culture, spirit and sports.