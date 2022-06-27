By Monica Iheakam

Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) President, Engr. Habu Gumel has called on stakeholders in the country to embrace and promote peace through sports.

Nigeria joined over 135 National Olympic Committees worldwide to celebrate the event set aside to celebrate the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect through four pillars that guide the organisation of Olympic Day activities – move; learn; discover; and together, for a better world:

Gumel, who flagged off the occasion at the national stadium Surulere, said that Nigeria has benefited immensely from the important yearly celebration of the Olympic Day.

“Sports is a unifying factor, anywhere you go and there are sports activities, know that there is peace in that place, ‘’ Gumel began.

“The take home for all stakeholders in Nigeria, is that we must have peace, we must serve and move our country to greater heights through sports. Peace is key, once there is peace you have rest of mind”.

Founded and revived by Pierre de Coubertin and celebrated every year on 23 June since 1948, the Olympic Day provides a moment for everyone to gather and get active with purpose.

The goodwill message from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach read in parts;

“The Olympic spirit guides us as we strive to go faster, aim higher, become stronger, by standing together for a peaceful world”.