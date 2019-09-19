Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Popular Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, accused southern political class of what Nigeria is faced with today by deliberately supporting what he described as a failure during the 2015 and 2019 elections for their personal gains.

Gumi also said, the worst election he had witnessed in Nigeria was that of 2019, which he alleged was blighted by massive irregularities which eventually produce gross incompetent government that had plunged Nigerians into poverty.

The Islamic clergy stated this while playing host to the President and Founder of Evangelical Bible Outreach Ministries International, Prophet Isah El-Buba, who paid him a courtesy visit in Kaduna on Thursday.

He lamented that 2019 election was the most painful, worst election conducted in the history of Nigeria, insisting that it had divided Nigerians along various interests as the prime actors capitalised on people’s ignorance of the real persons behind the faces they thought they know.

According to him, “we are having the same vision about getting the right purposeful leadership that is focused and all-embracing like a hawk which protects all its children. This is the type of leadership we need.

“Nigeria is now seriously divided along all interests. Class struggle is now the major factor that keeps polarising Nigerians. Now, what has brought the division is abject poverty. The poor and the downtrodden are now angry. All the crimes we have now came as a result of poverty.

“The politicians are a necessary evil; a lot of them are not educated. The crop of political leaders is not educated to handle the problem we have in Nigeria today. The idea is very important and not what we see today. There is no point looking at who is doing what but the idea.

“Jonathan and Buhari are not good for Nigeria. When we told Jonathan to do something, he was looking at us from the Muslim perspective. People are dying. Kidnapping is the worst thing. I lost a daughter a few months back from this kind of kidnapping. After attaining a position, all they (politicians) think is how to get contract and jet out of the country.

“I will support you to move around the country because we still have good people all over the country. I’m ready to go with you. But, don’t forget to carry them along. You have to tell them. The last election was the most painful election I have ever seen in Nigeria. In 2015, we realised we were handicapped because Nigerians were ignorant. I expected 2019 to be clean, but, it is the worst election I have seen in Nigeria.

“You can imagine, a government that is fighting corruption saw a governor from the North stalking dollars into his pockets and kept quiet. What example is the North showing? Nigeria needs a new page -people who will unite us. The surest way to move Nigeria forward is through free, fair and credible elections,” he said.

Earlier, Prophet Isah said he embarked on a national tour to see a new Nigeria where justice shall be the basis upon which the country is governed.