Controversial Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi,has said he no longer has anything to do with bandits following their declaration as terrorists by the court.

On November 25, an Abuja Federal High Court had declared the activities of all bandit groups in the country as acts of terror

Gumi is known for demanding amnesty for bandits who are said to have killed thousands and abducted many, including schoolchildren.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Speaking in an interview with Premium Times, the cleric said he would no longer mediate for bandits.

“Since the Federal Government has declared them terrorists, I don’t have anything to do with them anymore. I will not like to expose myself to danger again and to put a spotlight on myself unnecessarily. I have tried all I could do to admonish the nation on the best way to do it, but it seems my advice has fallen on deaf ears.

“I have endangered my life for peace by going to the forest and engaging the bandits. Among them there are rock bandits, they are dangerous, armed ready to fire.

“It is dangerous, still we risked our lives to see that we bring peace to this nation. Because somebody has to take that risk and we took it and thanked God we came out safely and knowledgeable, knowing how to come about this issue.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .