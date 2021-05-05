Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, has claimed that Boko Haram insurgents are the masterminds of the kidnapping and murder of five students of Greenfield University, Kaduna.

The cleric, who was a guest on a live television programme, yesterday, alleged that Boko Haram members were the ones who invaded the school and abducted 22 students.

“When we tried to trace them and put some sense into them, they threatened the contact who is also a nomadic Fulani. They said if he insists on them they were going to catch him and he will have to pay ransom before he gets out.

“And the leader is from Jalingo. He is from Adamawa. He is not the local Fulani we have here. So, this means the North Eastern element is coming into this area and we have to move fast. We don’t have that luxury of time.

“I have been trying to speak with government but nobody is listen to me or speak with me on this issue.

“We are trying to pacify and remove this banditry and they are responding,” the cleric said.

Gumi further appealed to the Kaduna State government to reconsider its stance about non-negotiation with terrorists saying, “five souls were killed. Why? What amount of money is too big for us to save the lives of those five students, what amount of money?”