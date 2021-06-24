From Magnus Eze, Enugu and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A gale of criticism has hit Sheik Ahmad Gumi over his comment that killer herdsmen are less dangerous than the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Igbo youths, under the aegis of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), in a statement by its President General, Goodluck Ibem, said the utterance by the Muslim cleric depicted his support for the atrocities being committed by the killer herdsmen.

“His comment has revealed to all that he is the one responsible for various violent crimes committed by murderous Fulani herdsmen, jihadists, Boko Haram and armed bandits across the country.

“He is their godfather who directs and give them instructions and we demand his immediate arrest and prosecution.”

Ibem urged the Federal Government to immediately arrest Gumi.

“If Gumi is not arrested by the Federal Government, we will now confirm that the government is directly responsible for the insecurity ravaging the country so that they can stay in power beyond 2023.

“It is very unfortunate that a man like Gumi will be moving freely despite all roles in promoting and supporting the activities of murderous Fulani herdsmen and their likes in the North,” Ibem said.

The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) agreed that Nigeria would never no peace with the likes of Gumi.

It described Gumi’s statement as evil-minded and showed the northern oligarchy was not bothered about the killings, rape of women and destruction of farmlands by the Fulani herdsmen in Igboland and other places in southern Nigeria.

The group’s spokesman, Abia Onyike, said: “We don’t agree with him on his fallacious allegations. The IPOB started as a peaceful movement but the killings by Fulani herdsmen in Igboland made Igbo youths to become agitated about the safety and security of the Igbo homeland.”