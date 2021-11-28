From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Last Tuesday’s visit of the controversial Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmmad Abubakar Gumi to some communities in the Okun- Yoruba speaking areas of Kogi State is raising serious apprehension and fears among the people and, therefore, needed to be probed.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Speaking with newsmen in Lokoja, a social critic and public commentator, Dr Shae Bebeyi, lent his voice in support of Okun development association (the umbrella body of the Okun-Yoruba people) which condemned the visit of the cleric.

Gummi had visited Ayangan community near Kabba in Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area and some communities in Yagba land where he provided free medical outreach to some Fulani herdsmen which he said had been long abandoned.

According to Dr Shae Bebeyi, going by the antecedents of the controversial cleric who has been openly supporting bandits, the visit raises doubts as to whether or not the medical outreach was not a smokescreen or any other sinister move against the Okun-Yoruba people.

He said: “If Gumi truly meant well, why did he not pay a courtesy call on the traditional rulers of the affected communities or even alert them of his coming before the so-called medical outreach and why must he single out the Fulani or the herders for the outreach?

“We must ask, why the sudden attention of Gummi to herders in Okun land? Are they the real Fulani that have been living peacefully with the locals for years or are they Fulani from neighbouring countries? If yes, are they law-abiding and why must the medical outreach take place at night and not in the day time?

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .