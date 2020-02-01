For 20 years, Gumsu Fatima Abacha, one of the lovely daughters of the late military dictator, General Sani Abacha, was in her own world enjoying matrimonial life with her Cameroon-born billionaire husband, Bayero Fadil Mohamadou. She never wasted the opportunity to flaunt her handsome hubby either on their wedding anniversary or his birthday.

Just two years ago, when Gumsu turned 42, her billionaire hubby had a little party at the Pullman Douala Rabingha Hotel in Cameroon for her. Sources close to the estranged couple said their love for each other was infectious as Bayero treated her like a princess, and sent her flowers all the time. But all that stopped in December when Bayero updated his Wikipedia profile and stunned everyone as he stated in his new status that he has parted ways with Gumsu due to irreconcilable differences. The couple tied the knot in May 1999 at a grand ceremony in Kano. In between those two decades of marital odyssey, Bayero and Gumsu have five children and they are expected to co-parent peacefully.

Bayero is the chief executive officer of Group Fadil, an agro-industrial group prominent within Central Africa, which operates in several sectors including soap, oil extraction, tourism, livestock, and new information technologies. A computer enthusiast, he graduated from Bates Collège in Lewiston Maine, and the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn in New York City.

Meanwhile, rather than sulk over her failed marriage, Gumsu has moved on as she has been everywhere and junketing overseas as if nothing has happened in her life.