An attempt by armed political thugs to attack former governor of Abia State and Abia North senatorial candidate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, was averted, on Tuesday.

The hoodlums, armed with pump action pistols, had laid siege to Kalu, the All progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate, during a campaign rally at Abam, in Ohafia Local Government Area of the state.

Luck, however, ran out on them when security personnel attached to Kalu detected their motive and prevented them from striking.

Confirming the incident, an eyewitness, who craved anonymity said: “The boys came to the campaign ground with pump action guns hidden in their clothes, but one of the security men attached to our boss was smart enough to confront one of the hoodlums, as they tried to jump down from a bike. The security man alerted others and they went after the boys who abandoned their bike and ran into the forest.”

It was gathered that the search for the miscreants is still ongoing as appropriate authorities have been notified.

Kalu has stepped up his campaign in Abia North, where the APC is making waves. He has been going from community to community to canvass votes in the National Assembly election schedule for February 16.