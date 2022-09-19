From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Following reactions to the trending video where some civilians in Lagos were seen dragging a gun with policemen in uniform, Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) Olumuyiwa Adejobi has reiterated the commitment of the police to respecting human rights.

Adejobi, while noting that the Nigeria Police Force does not condone indiscipline, said the it has been a vanguard of sustainable democracy in the country via the aggressive protection of the fundamental rights of citizens and other members of the Nigerian society.

The FPRO made this known in a statement following criticism from the public over his call on the public not to react if they get slapped by police officers on uniform.

Adejobi, who said his Twitter post was misinterpreted, said the police does not condone indiscipline or violation of human rights.

The FPRO’s statement reads: