Gunmen suspected to be bandits in the early hours of Saturday attacked Adavi Divivisional Police Station in Kogi State, killing three policemen.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP William Ovye Aya, disclosed this in Lokoja on Saturday in a statement .

The statement reads: “Today, 23/4/2022, the command received a report of the unfortunate incident at Adavi Police Division, where some hoodlums attacked the station from the opposite direction shooting sporadically, but were repelled by the men on duty and operatives of the Quick Response Unit who were on special operations at the local government.

“The command lost three of its officers during the gun duel, while the hoodlums fled with gun shot wounds as they could not get access to the station.”

The statement said the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka, had deployed a team of tactical operatives to the area to restore normalcy and track down the hoodlums.

“The state police command therefore called on the people of Adavi and the adjoining communities to be on the lookout and report any body seen with bullet wounds, to the Police or any other Security Forces nearest to them.

“Meanwhile, CP Egbuka has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Investigation, to commence investigation into the incident immediately.” the statement added.