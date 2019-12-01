Molly Kilete, Abuja

Gunmen Friday stormed Tika village, in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), and kidnaped two siblings, Jarus Iliya and sister, Mercy Iliya at their residence.

Daily Sun, that the kidnappers who have since made contact with the families of their victims are demanding a whooping N10million for their release.

The kidnap is coming few days after kidnappers abducted the village head of Rubochi, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Pada, also in the FCT.

It was gathered that the gun men stormed the village at about 12:46am armed with sophisticated weapons and invaded the community before abducting ILIYA and his younger sister mercy.

Narrating his ordeal in the hands of the kidnapers, a family member of the kidnapped victim who does not want to be mentioned in print, said the kidnapers shot several times into the air thus scaring the villagers who ran for their lives before heading to the residence of their victim and took him along with his younger sister into the bush.

He confirmed that the kidnapers have made contact with the family demanding for N10million ransom before the victims will be set free.

He said “Although negotiation is still ongoing because the last time they called, they are saying the family should bring N5 million while the family is pleading with them to accept N500,000 after which they switched off their handset.

Tika village is about one kilometre from Rubochi village where the traditional ruler Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Pada, was kidnaped last week.

When contacted, the deputy public relations officer in charge of the FCT police command, Maryam Yusuf, did not pick her calls. She also did to reply to a text message sent to her mobile telephone at the time of filing this report.

