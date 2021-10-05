From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Pandemonium has broken out in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State following the alleged gruesome murder of the central chairman of their Neighbourhood Watch group, Chinedu Uramah, and other.

Late Chinedu and other personnel identified as Hillary Eze, alias Boy Akwuete was killed by unknown gunmen.

The incident, according to some sources who spoke to Daily Sun under anonymity explained that the incident happened at the early hours of Tuesday morning when the victims and other members of the Neighbourhood watch group who were equally injured were in their head office in the council area at Ogrute.

Our reporter equally gathered that after the gunmen had killed their victims, they also set three security vehicles belonging to the watch group ablaze before fleeing the scene.

Reacting to the development, the chairman of the local government, Prince Ejike Itodo, confirmed that there is tension in his council area, adding that he had already called a security meeting to restore normalcy.

Daily Sun also learnt that the late security boss served as the deputy chairman of the former administration of Neighbourhood Watch group in the local government and was made the chairman following the level of competency he exhibited during the last regime.

It was also learnt that while the late security boss hailed from Umuida, the second victim hailed from Amufie, both in the local government council.

In a related development, an unconfirmed report said that the unknown gunmen equally attacked another Neighbourhood Watch personnel at Okpo community, also in the council area but the victim was lucky to have escaped his assailants.

However, when contacted, the spokesperson of Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe confirmed the incident and said that some arrest has been made.

According to him “the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, Abubakar Lawal, on Tuesday, visited office of Neighbourhood Watch Group in Ogurute in Enugu-Ezike of Igbo-Eze North LGA, for on-the-spot assessment of attack on the office and the gruesome murder of two of its personnel, as well as setting ablaze of the office and patrol vehicles in the wee hours of today, by yet-to-be identified armed hoodlums.

“The CP commiserates with family members and friends of the deceased personnel of the Group and prays for the quick recovery of those hospitalized.

“He describes the act as senseless and has ordered the State CID to carry out full-scale investigation to fish out and bring the assailants to book,” he said.

Ndukwe also said that three persons suspected to be connected to the act, have been arrested and are helping ongoing investigation.