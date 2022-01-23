(Bloomberg)

Heavy gunfire was heard at the military airport in Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou early Sunday, a day after demonstrators called for the African nation’s president to quit.

Shots were also reported from the Baba Sy artillery regiment in Kaya, the nation’s fifth largest city, and at the Sangoule Lamizana base and military prison, according to military sources.

The shooting started at Sangoule Lamizana around 4 am. Reuters earlier reported the gunfire.

Security forces on Saturday fired tear gas at demonstrators in the capital who were calling for President Marc Christian Kabore to resign in the face of ongoing jihadist attacks.