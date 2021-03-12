From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A 15-year-old girl, Ayomide Adaranijo, has been shot by a suspected gunman in Ekiti State. The victim who is a Senior Secondary School 3 student in one of the public schools in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital was shot on Wednesday evening at Basiri area of Ado-Ekiti metropolis.

She is currently receiving medical treatments at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital(EKSUTH), Ado-Ekiti.

Explaining how the incident occurred, the victim’s mother, Mrs Omolayo Adaranijo, said she was at Basiri junction around 7.56pm on that day, when a motorbike carrying a man dressed in Agabada attire parked at a nearby and opened fire on her daughter.

The 45-year-old single parent, who hails from Agbado-Ekiti, Gbonyin Local Government Area of the State, added that the people at the junction, numbering eight, had to scamper for safety, when the man fired the gunshots four times and hit her daughter.

The mother of four added that her daughter immediately fell and blood started oozing out from her breast, stomach and arms where the pellets pierced her body deeply.

She said the man immediately ran and climbed a waiting motorbike and fled the scene before some good Samaritans came out of where they hid to prevent being hit by bullets and rushed the injured girl to EKSUTH.

She said: I have a small shop at NOVA junction at Basiri where I sell some wares. I had closed that day, it was around 7.56pm and we were looking for motorbike to take us to Ifesowapo, Better life, Basiri area where I live, when this man just alighted from Okada and shot my daughter.

“The Doctors and Nurses on duty at the emergency section did a good job, if not, I had already presumed her death. They quickly worked on her and removed the pellets from her stomach, breast and arms.

“The younger children had gone home that day maybe the issue could have been worse than that. I still couldn’t fathom why she should be the one to be shot in the midst of about eight people at the scene.

“I came to Ado-Ekiti from Ibadan less than two years ago after breaking up with her father. I don’t have crisis with anybody, so this still remains a mystery to me.

“My daughter is a very gentle and studious person, she doesn’t engage in discussion with people let alone hurting them. I want this matter investigated thoroughly, so that the perpetrator can be brought to justice.”

Mrs Adaranijo, said the family has spent over N150,000 borrowed from people to pay for the bills incurred on her operation while still indebted to the hospital.

She added that the operation and post-surgery treatments as well as drugs would gulp as much as N500,000 to keep Ayomide on her feet, which she couldn’t afford due to poor economic situation as she unilaterally caters for four children as a single parent.

She regretted that the incident had deprived Ayomide of completing the ongoing registration for 2021 West African Examinations Council(WAEC).

“The family is hugely indebted to EKSUTH and we are still buying drugs. A medical expert said we will spend over N500,000 before she can be fit to return to school. Where would I get such money with my present situation?

“I want the government and well meaning Nigerians to help me”, she pleaded.

Mrs Adaranijo said she had reported the case at the Divisional Police Station located at the new Iyin road, Ado-Ekiti .

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident, saying investigations would unveil the mystery behind the shooting.

“Investigations have begun into the incident. We are looking at all possibilities and every angle to the case. The investigations will be thorough and expanded, because we need to get to the root of why the gunman targeted such a young girl.

“We are assuring the public that the perpetrator won’t escape justice,” Abutu stated.

Mrs Adaranijo can be reached via: 08034646410.