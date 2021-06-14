Barely two days after an attack on Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, Kaduna state, gunmen have, again, attacked Kofar Gayan and Kofar Kona areas of Zaria and allegedly abducted 12 residents.

ASP Mohammed Jalige, Police Public Relations Officer, Kaduna State Command, who confirmed the incident, said he was trying to gather details to update the press.

However, an official of Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KadVS), who spoke on condition of anonymity in Zaria, yesterday, said the incident occurred between 12.01pm and 1am, on Saturday night.

The official, who did not give details on the exact number of people abducted by the kidnappers, said the incident occurred around Government Girls Secondary School, Kofar Gayan.

An eyewitness, Mallam Abdullahi Mohammed, a resident of the area, said no fewer than 12 people were abducted during the operation.

He added that about eight people were kidnapped from a single house, while others were picked separately.

Similarly, the daughter of one of the victims, Hafsat Kusfa, said the bandits broke into their home around 12.01am and assembled them in front of the house.

She added that the bandits, who were about seven in number, armed with guns and machetes, took away eight members of her family, including her father, mother, sisters and brothers.

Kusfa said her father and mother, as well as some of the kidnapped victims, were later released through the efforts of security men who intercepted the hoodlums.

The attack is coming barely two days after a similar incident at Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, where one student was killed, while two lecturers and eight students were abducted.