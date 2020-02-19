Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

No few than 12 persons were again abducted along Itobe – Ajegu community in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State few hours after six JAMB staff were snatched along obajana- Kabba road

The Kidnappers, according to source, were demanding N30 millions ransom to free the victims.

A witness said the abductees boarded a Toyota Hiace bus belonging to Eleojo Transport Service with registration number KSF 19 XZ from Warri in Delta State on Sunday morning with 16 passengers heading to Anyigba in Dekina Local Government Area of the state.

A source revealed that the bus left Warri with 16 passengers, but four alighted at Okene and were left with 12 persons and the driver.

The vehicles was said to have ran into the kidnappers in-between Itobe and Ajegu in Ofu local government area of Kogi state along the road.

The driver who was able to escape reported the case to oolice at Itobe Division.

The source also disclosed that abductors are demanding N30 millions ransom to free them, but as a, yesterday evening, they had reduced their demand to N1.5 million per victim.

Confirming the incident the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) Kogi State Police Command, DSP William Ayah said the kidnapping incident occurred at Itobe but could not ascertain the number of people involved.

He, however, disclosed that anti-robbery squad were on ground to rescue the victims.