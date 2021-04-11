From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A 13-year-old boy, Gbolahan Ajibola, was on Saturday night abducted by gunmen in Obada-Oko Community in the Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The incident reportedly occurred around 9 pm when the gunmen, numbering six, laid ambush around Ajibola’s family’s residence as they were returning to home to Destiny Estate in Obada-Oko.

The victim, his mother and grandmother were returning from their shop after attending a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) programme where the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, had ministered, when the gunmen swooped in on them.

The gunmen, who were hiding in a nearby bush close to the victim’s house, pounced on the family when Ajibola alighted from his mother’s car to open the gate.

Daily Sun further gathered that both the victim’s mother, Bisi Ajibola, and his grandmother were violently beaten by the gunmen.

Narrating their ordeal to our correspondent on Sunday, the victim’s grandmother, who simply identified herself as Victoria, said she was still in shock after the gunmen vioelntly beat her, not minding her old age.

‘The incident occurred around 9:30 pm. We normally come back home everyday around 8 pm, but the General Overseer of our church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, came to one of our churches in Adigbe area and we attended the programme.

‘Our shop is very close to the church. Whenever we come back home, it is the boy that usually opens the gate.

‘When the boy alighted from the vehicle to open the gate, the gunmen came out of the bush in front of our house and pounced on us.

‘The gunmen marched into the compound of our house, two of them were outside, while four came into the house and pointed their guns at us. They also beat us mercilessly.

‘One of them who covered his face spoke in Yoruba to us; he was the only person that spoke. They seized the boy’s phone and that of his mother and they took the boy away.

‘The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Obada came with his men to the scene of the incident and they have asked us to make official report of the incident which we have done,’ Mrs Victoria stated.

She added that the kidnappers left behind their clothes in the bush in front of the house.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident to our correspondent on Sunday.

‘Yes, it is true, but the information I have with me now is still sketchy, but I will get more information on the incident from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Obada Division,’ the police spokesperson said.