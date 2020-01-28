Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, said it has launched a manhunt to rescue a 17-year-old girl, and student of Federal Government College Rubochi.

The victim, Gift Abiikor, was said to have been abducted from the residence of one Ahmed Adamu by some gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday 28th January, 2020.

FCT Police Public Relations Officer Anjuguri Manzah, made this known in a statement.

The statement reads “The Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Bala Ciroma has ordered a discreet investigation into the suspected abduction of one Gift Abiikor 17 years ‘m’, a student of Federal Government College Rubochi, from the residence of one Ahmed Adamu by some unknown armed men in the early hours of Tuesday 28th January, 2020.

“According to Ahmed Adamu who reported the incident to the police, some armed men stormed his house at about 0100hrs and abducted one Gift Abiikor who was sleeping on the same bed with his (Ahmed Adamu) children.

“The unfortunate incident happened at the residence of Ahmed Adamu, which is outside the premises of Federal Government College Rubochi.

“Meanwhile, the Command is reassuring members of the public that it is making concerted effort to rescue the victim and unravel the circumstances behind his abduction.”