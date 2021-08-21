From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Two lecturers of Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu and others were on Thursday evening kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen along the ABSU-Isuikwuato Road.

This is even as the abductors were reported to have demanded ransom running into millions of Naira.

The incident according to reports took place around 6 pm on Thursday.

The affected lecturers were identified as Prof. S.O Eze of the Department of Industrial Chemistry, who is also a Methodist minister, and Dr. Chris Afulike of the Department of Mass Communication.

It was gathered that the two lecturers were travelling in separate cars when they ran into the gunmen who were robbing motorists.

After robbing the motorists, the gunmen were reported to have taken the two lecturers and some others away to their hideout, said a source.

According to the source, “after robbing the motorists, the gunmen who were suspect to be Fulani herdsmen, took the two lecturers together with some others away to their hideout.

“As at moment, they’re yet to be seen. However, the Toyota Camry car belonging to Dr. Chris Afulike, has been seen with his phone inside the vehicle,” the source further said.