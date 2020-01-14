Tony Osauzo, Benin

Gunmen on Monday abducted two teachers, a male and a female, at Obi Primary School at Obi Camp in Avbiosi community in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State

‎The gunmen reportedly stormed the school at about 10:30 am and ordered six teachers in the school to follow them after shooting sporadically.

‎According to witnesses, four of the six teachers escaped while the gunmen succeeded in taking two away.

‎But security operatives supported by hunters and vigilance group were said to have rescued the male teacher at night.

‎The Chairman of Owan West Local Government Council, Mr Frank Ilaboya, who confirmed the incident, assured that the female teacher identified as Mrs Esther Alabi would soon be released.

‎Chief Press Secretary to Ilaboya, Mr Hassan Otinau, who spoke for his boss, said all efforts were being made to release the teacher unhurt.

‎”We won’t relent until Mrs Alabi is released unhurt. We are on top of the situation and there is hope that she will be out in no time.

“Our thoughts are with the immediate family at this moment of uncertainty. Yes, we feel their pains, but we just have had to keep up the tempo of our search as we did yesterday.

“I want to commend the security agencies, the youths and other concerned members of the public who trooped out in their numbers to join hands in the search party. Thank you all for your efforts, it really shows the love that binds us together as a local government.

“Last night, the kidnappers made contact with the family and I personally spoke with Mrs Alabi and urged her to be in good spirit, that help was near.

“We will step up the search party this morning and no stone will be left unturned until the victim is rescued unhurt.

“I believe that with the combined efforts of all, we will get her out in no time.

“I am personally pained by this ugly situation, where harmless primary school teachers are now targets of kidnappers.

“Yesterday was their first day at school after the New Year’s break, and their joy of reuniting with their pupils has been turned upside down.

“One thing I want to tell our people is that we will chase and chase these bandits out of Owan West, that is a promise and we won’t compromise on this,” Ilaboya said.