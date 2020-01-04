Kidnappers of three indigenes of Obbo Aiyegunle in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State have demanded a ransom of N50 million.

This was confirmed by a former chairman of the local government, Otunba Ezekiel Gbadeyan, who is also an indigene of Obbo Aiyegunle.

The victims were abducted on December 31, 2019, along the Osi-Obbo Aiyegunle road as they travelled to their hometown for the New Year celebration.

The victims, two middleaged men and a lady, were forcefully removed by suspected herdsmen from a commercial vehicle, while a fourth victim escaped with injuries.

Gbadeyan who lamented the rise in kidnapping in the axis, said: “That incident was the fourth in the last few weeks, but local hunters have always been rising up to the occasion of preventing innocent souls from being kidnapped.”